The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has sent his condolences to the family of former Senate President, Joseph Wayas, who died on Thursday in London.

Lawan commiserated with the family of Senator Wayas, the Government and People of Cross River State, friends and political associates of the late elder statesman.

In a statement signed by the media adviser to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, he described the death of Senator Wayas as a great loss for Nigeria.

“Senator Joseph Wayas was a great lawmaker and political leader who served his country and people with dedication and integrity.

“As the Senate President in the Second Republic, Senator Wayas led the upper chamber with competence and passion. He was a great symbol of his political era.

“Senator Wayas continued to contribute to nation-building, democracy and socio-economic development of Nigeria even after he left public office in 1983.

“He played a significant role as Deputy Chairman of the 1994-95 National Constitutional Conference and took part in many other national assignments.

“Nigeria will sorely miss his wealth of experience,” Lawan said

The Senate President, therefore, prayed to God to grant Senator Wayas’ gentle soul a sweet repose and to his loved ones the fortitude to bear his loss.