The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has sent his condolences to the family of late Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa, who died on Monday.

Lawan commiserated with the Government and people of Kano State on the demise of the late politician. He also condoled with Tofa’s friends and political associates.

A statement by the media adviser to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, on Tuesday, quoted Lawan as saying that the death of Tofa, who he described as an astute politician, was a great loss to the country.

“My condolences to the family of Alhaji Bashir Tofa and to the Government and people of Kano State.

“Alhaji Tofa left his imprints as an astute politician, businessman and industrialist.

“His death is a great loss not just to the people of Kano State but to the entire country,” Lawan said.

The Senate President, therefore, prayed Allah to forgive his sins, accept his soul in Aljannah firdausi and console those that he left behind.

