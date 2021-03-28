BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and his deputy, Ovie Omo-Agege, have sent their best wishes to former governor of Lagos State and All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the occasion of his 69th birthday anniversary on Monday.

In separate press statements on Sunday signed by Ola Awoniyi and Yomi Odunuga, media advisers to Lawan and Omo-Agege respectively, they quoted their principals as describing Tinubu as one who has helped nurture democracy in Nigeria.

Lawan joined the family members, friends and political associates of Asiwaju Tinubu in rejoicing with him for marking the day in good health and high spirits.

“I felicitate with His Excellency, Asiwaju Tinubu, on this joyous occasion.

“A leader of leaders, political strategist and astute administrator, Asiwaju Tinubu has in three decades of active roles in the politics of Nigeria impacted many lives and greatly contributed to improving the polity.

“His achievements and the development foundations he laid in Lagos as the first elected governor of the state in the Fourth Republic have secured his place in the history of the state.

“That is the reason he has continued to loom large on the political stage 14 years after he last held a political office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Jagaban of Borgu is also a founding father of our great party, the APC, and has been consistent alongside our other leaders in guiding the ruling party along a progressive path for the growth of our democracy and the development of our nation,” Lawan said.

The Senate President wished the former governor many more years of good health and service to humanity.

For his part, the Deputy President of the Senate, Omo-Agege in a congratulatory message personally signed by him, applauded the former lawmaker for working to nurture and strengthen democracy in many ways.

While stressing that the APC chieftain remains an inspiration to many, Omo-Agege lauded him for his commitment to nation-building.

He prayed to God to continue to preserve Tinubu’s life and thanked him sincerely for devoting his life to public service with extraordinary courage and diligence.

“Without question, you have written your name in gold. You have devoted your life to public service with extraordinary courage, resilience and tenacity of purpose. We appreciate your patriotic commitment to nation building.

“You are the architect of modern Lagos and the story of the state would be incomplete without you.

“On behalf of the people of Delta Central Senatorial District, I send my congratulations and best wishes and thank you for your selfless service to humanity and the nation as you mark your 69th birthday,” Omo-Agege said.