President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun; former governors of the state, Aremo Olusegun Osoba and Otunba Gbenga Daniel; Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, among others, are dignitaries expected to honour Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Solomon Adeola, as he is installed as the Aremo-Oba Yewa (Crown Prince).

Adeola is expected to be installed with the title by President of Yewa Traditional Council, the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, next weekend at Ilaro, Yewa South Local Council of Ogun State.

The installation, which also included a title of Yeye Aremo for the senator’s wife, Temitope, is expected to be witnessed by all Yewa Obas, as well as other monarchs in Ogun State and Lagos State.

The 10th-anniversary celebration will also witness the public presentation of the autobiography of Oba Olugbenle.

A release issued on Sunday in Abeokuta, the state capital and signed by Senator Adeola’s media adviser, Chief Kayode Odunaro, said conferment of the prestigious title of Aremo of Yewaland was in recognition of the federal lawmaker’s “sustain persistent, uncommon passion and continuous support towards the growth and development of new Yewa of our dream.”

Odunaro, who is the Majeobaje of Olu Ilaro-Yewa further stated in the release that the conferment of the title in Adeola was part of the activities to mark the 10th anniversary celebration of the installation of the Paramount Ruler for Saturday.

He also explained that the event had the approval of the entire Yewa Traditional Council, alongside other 49 royal fathers in Yewaland under the chairmanship of the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba (Dr.) (ESV) Kehinde Olugbenle.

“The Yewa Traditional Council in a letter dated September 29, 2021 titled” Conferment of The Prestigious Title of Aremo of Yewaland ” stated that the council approve the conferment of the title of Aremo of Yewaland” already approved over four years ago on your Distinguished Senator.

“The 10th Anniversary celebration of the ascension to the throne of the Paramount Ruler of Yewaland will also witness the public presentation of the autobiography of Oba Olugbenle titled “Double Grace: Kingship and Service” under the co-chairmanship of Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the President of the Senate with chief launchers as Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu and Sir Kessington Adebutu,” he stated.