Senate president Ahmad Lawan yesterday led a delegation of senators on a visit to the Wasa IDPs camp in southern Abuja to commemorate the second anniversary of the 9th National Assembly.

On the delegation were the deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, Senate leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, deputy Senate leader, Ajayi Boroffice, deputy minority leader, Emmanuel Bwacha, chief whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, deputy whip, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, minority whip, Philip Aduda, and deputy minority whip, Sahabi Ya’u.

Others included Senator Ibrahim Shekarau (APC, Kano Central), Senator Abubakar Kyari (APC, Borno North), Senator Bello Mandiya (APC, Katsina South), and Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East).

The delegation during the visit donated food items and other materials worth N10 million to the Wasa Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp.

The Senate president said the visit to the IDPs camp was a conscious and collective decision of the upper chamber.

He called on those in leadership positions across the country to show empathy for IDPs by ensuring that their lives and dignity are protected.