BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday swore in four new Senators to fill some vacant seats in the Red Chamber.

The new Senators include the immediate past governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, representing Bayelsa West senatorial district on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Cleopas Moses (PDP, Bayelsa Central); Nora Ladi Daduut (APC, Plateau South); and Michael Adetokunbo Abiru (APC, Lagos East).

The lawmakers were sworn in at exactly 11:04am shortly after the commencement of plenary.

Two of the newly sworn in lawmakers, Nora Ladi Daduut and Adetokunbo Abiru replace the Late Senators Ignatius Longjan and Bayo Osinowo who died in December, 2019 and June, 2020 respectively.

While Senators Dickson and Moses replace Douye Diri and Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo who are now Bayelsa Governor and Deputy respectively.

Abiru, born on March 25, 1964, served as the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank Limited until his resignation on August 24, 2020, to contest the Lagos East senatorial bye-election on the platform of the APC.

Abiru was also the Executive Director at First Bank Nigeria Ltd from 2013 to 2016, and served as the Honourable Commissioner of Finance, Lagos State, from 2011 to 2013 under the leadership of then Lagos Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola.

Prof. Nora Daduut, born May 10, 1953, until her election was the head of the French Department of the University of Jos.

LEADERSHIP reports that with the development, the number of Senators is now 107 with two more seats vacant – Imo North and Cross River North senatorial districts.