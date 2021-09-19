Senate president, Senator Ahmad Lawan and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya have urged Nigerians to always view the country’s security challenges as a collective battle that must be won rather than a sectional one.

They pleaded with the citizenry to join hands with the federal government in the fight against banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and other challenges rocking the country.

The two top government officials stated this on Saturday in Iyin Ekiti, in Irepodun Ifelodun local government area of Ekiti State where Lawan was conferred with chieftaincy title of Aare Akorewolu of Iyin Ekiti by Oluyin, Oba Adeola Adeniyi Ajakaye.

Lawan, who represents Yobe North, stormed the town in company with over 30 Senators, including the Federal Lawmaker representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who donated a coaster bus to the Oluyin- in- Council.

Lawan , while making reference to the insecurity bedeviling the nation, appreciated Oba Ajakakaiye for the honour.

He said, “The 9th Senate has done what we need to do to make Nigeria great. Our leaders who set a vision for the country came from different constituencies , backgrounds , religious inclinations , but they had a vision that Nigeria should be the best in Africa .

“Challenges were faced, but those leaders dealt with some of them and subdued them. Other subsequent leaders also had a vision to make Nigeria a country that will be progressive, develop.

“Today, we are facing some challenges. Like our former leaders used to do, we are also dealing with these challenges. The present Senate is dealing with the challenges facing the country despite our political and religious differences.

“Now, we are facing security challenges all over the country. Political, religious and traditional leaders must come together. Whether the problem is predominant in the Northwest or Northeast or Southwest or East, all hands must be on the deck to resolve all these challenges.

“As a matter of urgency, we should come together as a people and deal with these challenges, most of them if not all of them and make Nigeria a great country. No part of Nigeria can entirely face the problems facing the country and tackle them all.”

Also speaking on the security situation in the country, Lt. Gen. Yahaya, who graced the occasion alongside over 15 serving and retired top military officers said the Nigerian Army is working hard to stamp out activities of terrorists and bandits, killing and kidnapping and make the country safe for all citizens.