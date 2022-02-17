Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has commenced fumigation exercise at various dumpsites in the state, starting with the Solous landfill at Igando, to make the sites safer for waste management operations and avert epidemic outbreak in the communities where they are located.

This was made known by the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer of LAWMA, M r. Ibrahim Odumboni, who said that dumpsites played critical roles in the waste management chain, paving way for the attainment of the authority’s vision of establishing a consistent cleaner environment.

He said, “Dumpsites are a crucial component for the delivery of Solid Waste Management (SWM), as they serve as the final destination for all solid waste collected from residences, businesses and public spaces. They also support the protection of sanitation and public health.”

Odumboni stated that the fumigation exercise, which started Sunday at Solous dumpsite, Igando, would be extended to other dumpsites across the metropolis, to protect immediate and surrounding communities where the sites were situated.

“The goal of this exercise is to protect the public, and minimize the negative impacts of these sites to the neighbouring communities. Already, several mitigation measures have been put in place by LAWMA. These include, leachate and storm water infrastructure, periodic capping of non-active sections, traffic management, monthly fumigation of the dumpsites and immediate environs”, he said.

The LAWMA helmsman pointed out that, due to their intended use, the initial locations of dumpsites in the state were far removed from residential communities, before rapid population and urban expansion resulted in the dumpsites being surrounded by residential communities, commercial establishments and other sensitive land uses.

