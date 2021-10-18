Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has intensified its community clean-up campaign in the state, urging residents of Epe area to key into the cleaner Lagos initiative.

Its managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, who took LAWMA’s community clean-up campaign to Epe local government area at the weekend, expressed displeasure at the poor waste disposal habit of the people, as well as their poor response to payment of bills for waste disposal.

The LAWMA boss promised to turn around waste management in the Epe Campus of the Lagos state university and solicited for their collaboration to develop LAWMA academy.

In her address, the chairman of Epe local government area, Hon. Princess Surah Olayemi Animashaun, promised to work with the Lagos Waste Management Authority by mobilizing residents to pay their waste bills and properly dispose of their waste.

Animashaun commended the efforts of the agency and admonished the residents to reciprocate LAWMA’s gesture by putting up an environment-friendly habit.

Also speaking, High Chief Agbon, who represented the Oloja of Epe, HRH Oba Kamorudeen Ishola Animashaun, lauded the efforts of LAWMA but solicited for the recruitment of more personnel and improved pay package to boost their morale.

For Chief Quadri Ojiga Ogboro, who represented the Olu Epe, Oba Sheffield Olatunji Adewale, the determination of LAWMA’s managing director is to make Epe one of the cleanest cities in the state.