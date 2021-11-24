The Member representing Madagali/Michika federal constituency of Adamawa State in the National Assembly and chairman, Parents Teachers Association (PTA), Concordia College Yola, Hon. Zakaria Dauda Nyampa, has commended the school for the great milestone achieved in the Senior Secondary School Examination (SSSE).

The PTA chairman, who also commended the Adamawa State governor, Umaru Fintiri, for providing security for learning, said it has greatly impacted the performance of the school positively.

“We commend the school authorities and management for working hard, which help the students to perform credibly well in their SSCE examination,” Nyampa said, adding that the school performance in the last SSCE exams was incredible which made the PTA to commend the school.

He also commended the Adamawa State government for providing adequate security for students learning, noting that the security challenges were fast disappearing, a development making students to learn in a conducive atmosphere.

“The teachers are amazing. They are always working hard towards ensuring they support the children in their academic pursuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They have very good teachers. The school management is amazing. They have very good teachers that are really helpful to our children.

“This is as a result of the competent teachers they have. With the performance in the last SSCE exams, the PTA decided we should commend the school for the hard work and also commend the state governor for providing enabling environment for learning,” Nyampa stated.