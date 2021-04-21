By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

A member representing Jere federal constituency of Borno State in the House of Representatives, Ahmed Satomi, has doled out the sum of N47million to his constituents to enhance their source of livelihood.

Of the N47 million, a total of N25 million was shared among 250 vulnerable individuals while balance of the money was used to purchase rice and sugar which was shared to all in the spirit of Ramadan.

Flagging off the distribution programme at the lawmaker’s Progressives House in Maiduguri yesterday, Satomi said the exercise which would be in phases was a continuous process, as the second phase billed to commence next week is targeting medium and small scale traders to boost their businesses.

Satomi said he would leave no stone unturned to ensure quality representation at the National Assembly devoid of political, religious or ethnic considerations.

He said, “I want to seize this opportunity to thank all the people of Jere for your support and cooperation.’’

I am sincerely grateful for giving me the privilege to represent you at the federal level. This gesture is part of my annual support I usually render unto you to ease the daily hardship in the holy month of Ramadan,” he said.