The member representing Ovia Federal Constituency, Hon Dennis Idahosa, has handed over some of his constituency projects of newly constructed classroom blocks with furniture to the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) for use by the pupils.

The lawmaker, at a ceremony in Ovia, said the school projects were part of his demonstration of love for education.

Represented by his special adviser on Media and Publicity, Friday Aghedo, the lawmaker said that there were over 14 ongoing school projects across the federal constituency.

He stressed that his desire is not only to ensure that children learn under a conducive environment, but to also have no reason to be absent from school.

Idahosa noted that before his intervention in the school projects, children in some of the communities had to travel to neighbouring Ondo State to attend schools.

According to him, the situation prevented many from going to school while others who attended were putting their lives at risk.

“The importance of education cannot be overemphasised, hence, the reason I prioritise education because of the need to secure a better future for our children,” he stated.

He admonished the benefiting communities to see the projects as their own by protecting and maintaining the property.

The representative of SUBEB, Mr Egharevba Uhunoma, commended the lawmaker for the projects and made an appeal for the construction of more classrooms and the fencing of Okoro II Primary School in Ovia South West.

The last project is the perimeter fence of the Ikhaladeran Primary School in Okada, Ovia North East council area.

On her part, head mistress of Okoro Primary school, Mrs Faith Alufa, stated that her joy knew no bounds for the laudable projects and commended the lawmaker for impacting the lives of the pupils.

An indigene of Okada, Osato Idemudia, said that the fencing of Ikhaladeran Primary School has doubled enrollment in the school as parents are now sure of safety of their children.

The handed over blocks of classrooms are that of Obanosa Primary School, Iyekeze, Ovia North East Local Government, Okoro Primary School, Okoro II, Ovia South West Local Government.

