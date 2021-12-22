Member representing AMAC/Bwari federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Micah Jiba has commenced a five-day free cataract surgery and glaucoma treatment for 10,000 residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Jiba while speaking with journalists at the Gwarinpa General Hospital, one of the venues of the exercise, said the eyes are important organs of the body, and if someone is blind, it affects effective performances.

He explained that the free medical outreach is conducted by no fewer than 20 medical consultants who will ensure that the targeted numbers of residents are attended to and given the needed treatments.

“I know the challenges that our people are facing. When we talk of the organs in the body system, the major one is the eye. That is why I came out with this particular project to reach out to the people that need eye treatments, surgeries, and medicated glasses.”

“The total number of people that will benefit from this free cataract surgery, glaucoma treatment, and other eyes related illness is 10,000. I believe the consultants handling the medical treatment will do their work effectively,” he said.

The programme officer, NPHCDA, Dr Suleiman Lamorde, said they would continue to partner with the National Assembly to provide effective healthcare services to the people.

He said that the national primary health care development agency is glad to partner with the lawmaker representing AMAC and Bwari federal constituency on the free medical outreach.

Lamorde said the essence of medical treatment was to bring health care services closer to the people that ordinarily would not have the opportunity to access or afford such services.

