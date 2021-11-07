As part of efforts to enhance excellence amongst students in tertiary institutions, who are residents of Kosofe local government area of Lagos state, a member of Lagos state House of Assembly Hon. Sanni Okanlawon, representing Kosofe Constituency 1, has doled out N 2.2 million to support 22 students that excelled in their studies.

The students were also offered free health insurance of N300,000 each courtesy of the lawmaker in collaboration with an insurance company, Lafia Mill.

Some of the students who were presented N100,000 cash each at a well attended ceremony held at Banex Hotel and Suites, Lagos are: Adebayo Adeola, Oketunde Oladimeji, Babatola Eniola, Aliu Aliu O, Oshiname Oluwasegun, Gbadamosi Racheal, Olanrewaju Awoyinka, Williams Ebunoluwa, Umezuaku Onyeka amongst others.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Okanlawon who is also chairman of the House Committee on Education said the scheme was borne out of the desire to bridge the gap between the haves and the have-not particularly students who come from humble backgrounds.

He stated further that the scholarship scheme which covers tuition fees, book allowance and stipend for one academic year is intended exclusively for Kosofe students.

According to the Lawmaker, “We received 50 applications out of which 22 were approved by the advisory committee to benefit from the scholarship scheme” adding that the beneficiaries cut across any tribe.

Apart from establishing an ICT/Computer center for Emmanuel High Nursery and Primary School, Ojota, Okanlawon said “we have commissioned OKLA Table Tennis Academy aimed at building world class champions through awakening of innate but untapped talents and promoting another economic lifeline within the Kosofe community”.