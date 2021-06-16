In a bid to help boost agriculture in Southern Kaduna senatorial zone, the member representing Jaba state constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. (Dr.) Monday Samson Dikko, in partnership with ‘When In Need’ Foundation, has donated rice seedlings to over 3,000 farmers in Southern Kaduna.

Advertisements





Distributing the seedlings in Kwoi, the headquarters of Jaba local government areas on Wednesday, CEO of the Foundation, Dr. Chetaci Ecton Dikko, said the gesture was a concerted effort aimed at improving rice production and to curb the menace of hunger in the eight local government areas of Southern Kaduna senatorial zone.

She explained that rice has become one of the leading staple foods in Nigeria and its consumption has increased faster than the production resulting in growing dependence on importation.

She further said that, to change the narrative, her Foundation in collaboration with her lawmaker-husband will continue to empower and support farmers and those in need to enhance rice production.

According to her, the initiative was to reduce poverty, increase food security, and accelerate income generation and economic growth of the people of Southern Kaduna, adding that all the local government areas in the zone will benefit from the ‘fight the hunger’ initiative.

LEADERSHIP reports that beneficiaries of the gesture include churches, farmers, business men, widows, widowers, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders.

Dr. Chetaci Ecton-Dikko urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the initiative to improve rice production and create wealth for themselves to fight hunger in their various communities.

She maintained that her Foundation will continue to provide the necessary support to the downtrodden and others that are in need.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his part, the lawmaker, Hon. (Dr.) Monday Samson Dikko, reiterated commitment toward entrenching democratic values in his constituency.

The legislator said the donation came from their personal savings, noting that the gesture was apolitical and devoid of religious and ethnic sentiments.

“This is my way of supporting my people and fellow Nigerians to cushion the crunchy fangs of hunger they are faced with.

“If the effect of the hunger is hitting hard on those who are strong, then what will be of these ones who can’t make a living for themselves? It has become incumbent for us to assist them in any way we can no matter how small.

“I have a covenant with my people to identify with them in times of their need and supporting this category of people with the little that I have always gladdens my heart.

“So, we have distributed over 1000 bags of rice seedlings to about 3000 farmers and to many more without any recourse to religious, ethnic or political affiliation,” he said.

The duo urged the beneficiaries to ensure that they plant the seedlings in order to boost harvest in the land.

Cross section of the beneficiaries appreciated the kind gesture and thanked the lawmaker and his wife and ‘When In Need’ Foundation for remembering them at this difficult time, and prayed to God to reward them handsomely.