A Member of the House of Representatives representing Kaduna North Kaduna federal constituency, Hon. Samaila Suleiman, has facilitated release of 19 inmates from Kaduna Correctional Center after paying fines and meeting up necessary requirements for setting them free from the detention facility built by the colonial masters in 1904.

The inmates, who are residents of his constituency, were mostly first-time offenders, detained for minor infractions and offences.

According to Suleiman, he reiterated commitment to ensure continuous release of other inmates imprisoned for minor offences but being detained longer than necessary.

The lawmaker also donated some items which included three sacks of bathroom slippers, 35 units of mats, 15 cartons of laundry soap, 58 pieces of hand sanitizers, among others, for the use of inmates at the correctional facility

He called on other well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations to show commitment towards the welfare of inmates, many of whom he described as first-time offenders, who could be useful members of the society if empowered with vocations.

Hon. Suleiman also advocated the reform of the nation’s criminal justice system for speedy trial of suspects, particularly those on awaiting trials, who he revealed had been subjected to undue detention that probably wouldn’t be as long as their sentences.

Meanwhile, receiving the donated items from Hon. Suleiman, the Kaduna State comptroller of Correctional Service, Ibrahim Labbo Maradun, expressed gratitude, urging other politicians to emulate the kind gesture

of the lawmaker, adding that the donated items would be used judiciously.