Lawmaker representing Ughelli North 11 Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Eric Oharisi, has called for truce in the face-off between authorities of Ughelli North Local Government and some traders in the area.

Reacting to the protest on Monday by the traders which led to the blockage of the ever-busy East/West Road in Ughelli, Oharisi said dialogue remained the best option to any disagreement.

Some of the women who spoke to journalists said they resorted to the protest to draw the attention of the state and federal governments to the alleged injustice and extortion by the council chairman, the king and his kinsmen.

The lawmaker warned against people taking laws into their hands, saying that miscreants could hijack the peaceful protest to commit havoc on innocent citizens.

Oharisi stated that no matter the number of provocations or alleged injustice, the issues could be investigated and peaceful resolution reached for the general good of all.

The Ughelli North 11 representative said he had already reached out to some stakeholders and other relevant bodies geared towards seeking an amicable solution to the problem.

Corroborating, the secretary to Ughelli North local government area, Felix Oderohwo, had appealed to the women to allow the traffic to flow with a promise that all their grievances would be properly addressed.