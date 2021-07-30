A federal lawmaker representing Jere federal constituency of Borno State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Satomi, has urged the Nigerian intelligence agencies like the NIA and DSS to infiltrate bandit and terrorist groups for intelligence gathering that will curtail security challenges bedeveling different parts of the country.

Satomi equally blamed the lingering crisis in the North-East and the country to lack of operational map by the military and other security agencies to understand scope of their operations.

The lawmaker said this on Friday in Maiduguri while reacting to the inauguration of 1000 hunters to complement the Agro Rangers in securing farmlands and farmers in the rainy season, by the Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum.

LEADERSHIP recall that sometimes last year, Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists killed over 70 rice farmers in Zabarmari, a farming community in Jere local government area of the State.

He said the induction of the hunters for the protection of farmers in Jere LGA will improve food production and income for the rural dwellers.

Satomi said among the hunters, 600 of them are under his care and that he will empower them in farming and other skills so as to enable them to take the hunting as a hobby in addition to hunting for marauding terrorists.

He said the idea behind the volunteer hunters was the initiative of Governor Zulum out of his quest to boost security in the troubled state and to improve, particularly the rural dwellers who are 80 per cent of the farming population.

He said at the initial call for the volunteer hunters, 6,000 showed up for screening but being that it is a voluntary excercise, the Committee decided to screen and vet 1000 of them, adding that vetting will continue until the required number is realised.

He noted that since the terrorists are in their numbers, it was good to have good number of their match who will move in thousands against the insurgents.

Satomi said: “As I go into the security details, cartels and intelligence factor as well as the operational arms of this crisis that we are managing, one of our major problem is lack of operational plan from the military, the police and other security agencies.

“Had it been there are operational plans, not plan to attack alone, what are we going to do in a larger perspective? For instance, if you look at the governors in the North-West, one is saying, I am going into dialogue, the other is saying dialogue will not work. And then, the military, what are they doing?

“So, therefore, we need to have operational roadmap. We need to have a clear cut that yes, this is what we want to achieve and to change the strategy, change the tactics. Thank God for the arrival of the Super Tucano and other surveillance jets. We hope that they will be utilised to change the game.

“By now we are supposed to have somebody in the midst of the terrorists or bandits. That was exactly what the CIA did. And that is the job of NIA in Nigeria. And I have said so in the recent national security summit held in NIA’s office.

“It is high time we have people in the midst of the terrorists or bandits because they have their members in our midst. What we are supposed to do os what they are doing and they are getting information,” Satomi stated.