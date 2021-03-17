By IGHO OYOYO |



A bill in the House of Representatives seeking to grant powers to the two chambers of the National Assembly and States’ Houses of Assembly to summon the President and State Governors to answer questions on issues of national security or any matter has passed second reading.

The bill is sponsored by Hon Sergius Ogun (PDP-Delta) which seeks to amend the provisions of Sections 67(3) and 107(3) of the Principal Act, with a view to addressing the crisis trailing the House resolution on the invitation extended to President Muhammadu Buhari to brief the House on the state of insecurity in December 2020.

Ogun who decried the state of the nation and the urgent need for legislative intervention, argued that the proposed amendment became necessary owing to the fact that Nigeria seems to have become a theatre of criminality, banditry, kidnapping and maiming of innocent citizens and yet the end seems not to be in sight.

The lawmaker, while speaking on the general principle of the bill, explained that the bill seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution with a view to put to rest the public debate on the powers of the Parliament to demand accountability from any sitting President and Governor as the case may be.

When President Muhammadu Buhari was invited by the House of Representatives, the Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami, said that the National Assembly has no powers to summon the President.

He averred that the management and control of the security sector is exclusively vested in the President by Section 218(1) of the 1999 Constitution as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces including the power to determine the operational use of the Armed Forces.

“He asserted that ‘an invitation that seeks to put the operational use of the Armed Forces to public interrogation is indeed taking the constitutional rights of law-making beyond bounds.’

While noting that the AGF’s assertions may not be the correct interpretation of combined reading of the relevant sections of the Constitution on the subject, Hon Ogun argued that the “fact that there is no express provision in the Constitution to the effect that the two chambers of the National Assembly have powers to summon the President to answer questions on issues of national security or any matter whatsoever, is perhaps the reason for such a misplaced interpretation of the Constitution. This amendment, therefore, seeks to make express provision in the Constitution for the powers to so do.

According to him, Section 67 of the Principal Act is amended by inserting a new subsection (3) as follows: “Nothing in this section

shall preclude any chamber of the National Assembly from summoning the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to attend a joint session of the National Assembly to answer questions on national security or on any issue whatsoever, over which the National Assembly has powers to make laws.”

He also proposed that Section 107 of the Principal Act should be amended by inserting a new subsection (3) as follows: Nothing in this section shall preclude the House of Assembly of the State from summoning the Governor of the State to attend a sitting of the House of Assembly to answer questions on security or on any issue whatsoever, over which the House of Assembly has powers to make laws.”