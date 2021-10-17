Violence is defined as the intentional use of physical force of power, threatened or actual against one’s self, another person, or against a group or community, which either results in or has a high likelihood of resulting in injury, death, psychological harm, mal-development or deprivation.

According to the United Nations Declaration on the Elimination of Violence against Women, Violence against women is “any act that results in, or is likely to result in, physical, sexual, or psychological harm or suffering to women, including threats of such acts, coercion, or arbitrary deprivation of liberty, whether occurring in public or in private life.

Despite sustained awareness and sensitisation campaigns, domestic, sexual and gender based violence continues to thrive because in some parts of the country, offenders are not reported because of stigma and discrimination against the survivor. I was once told that in a certain community, a young girl was raped, the perpetrator was arrested and the parent of the survivor took her to a clinic where some tests were carried out on her and when they discovered that the girl was neither pregnant nor infected with any disease, they let go of the victim. According to them, they would have pressed for charges only if their daughter was pregnant or had been infected with a sexually transmitted infection. This is just one out of many such cases and it all boils down to ignorance on the part of parents, guardians and even survivors who do not know there are laws against such offences and such laws should be allowed to take its course without sentiments.

The discrimination in some old laws and culture further aggravated the subjugation of women in addition to women’s inability to access justice. In some communities, traditional law supersedes the laws of the land and so if a girl is raped, all that is required of the perpetrator is to marry her. It is assumed that once he marries her, he has atoned for his sins and this is very worrisome because this sort of culture only worsens the problem and the survivor is at the receiving end. A girl is raped and then forced into marrying the rapist, isn’t this the height of emotional violence and trauma?

The deep-seated Patriarchal system which prevail in many African societies exposes women to violence in their homes including intimate partner violence. Such violence was often considered private matters to be settled within the family; mostly not in favour of the women. These attitudes prevented women from seeking redress from law enforcement for matters such as rape, child marriage, harmful traditional practices and other kinds of violence.

In essence, women are expected to bear everything in silence and unfortunately, this is the undoing of many women who have paid the ultimate price in the process of upholding the silence code.

There are several laws and convention on sexual and gender based violence and they include the Universal Declaration on Human Rights of 1948, The Convention to Suppress Slave Trade and Slavery of 1926, The Supplementary Convention on the Abolition of Slavery, the Slave Trade and Institutions and Practices Similar to Slavery of 1956, The Convention for the Suppression of the Traffic in Persons and of the Exploitation of Prostitution of Others of 1949, The Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women of 1979, The Declaration on the Elimination of Violence against Women of 1993, The Convention on the Rights of the Child of 1989, The Optional Protocol to the Convention on The Rights of the Child, on The Sale of Children, Child Prostitution, Child Pornography of 2000, The ILO Convention No 182 on the Elimination of the Worst Forms of Child Labor of 1999, The Convention on the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families of 1990, The Nigerian Constitution of 1999, The Penal and Criminal Codes of Northern and Southern Nigeria, The Child’s Rights Law of Nigeria (2003) and Child’s Rights Laws of various States , National Policy on protection of children in formal care 2008, The Violence Against Persons Against Persons Law (2015) domesticated in some States and various State Laws.

Nigeria is a signatory to Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) CEDAW enjoins state parties to make legislation on gender-based violence. Nigeria is also a signatory to the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights and has domesticated same.

The African Charter provides for the right to the respect of the dignity inherent in a human being and prohibits all forms of exploitation. The enactment of the VAPP Act in 2015 is Nigeria’s response to international obligations under CEDAW and the Protocol to the African Charter.

The VAPP Act was enacted to address gaps in the protection and to women who had been at the receiving end; suffering various harms as a result of violence meted out to them on account of their gender. The Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015 answered age-long questions on the emancipation of women. It provides protection against and justice domestic violence and abused directed to men and women. It is the responsibility of all to report or refer cases for prompt intervention.

It is obvious that there are enough laws against irregular migration, human trafficking, domestic, sexual and gender based violence, the crux of the matter lies on the application and implementation of these laws. Law enforcement officers must be given periodic trainings on proper case management. Caregivers must also be properly trained and equipped to provide a safe space for survivors and provide them protection before, during and after prosecution.