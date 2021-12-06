The Board of the Law Students’ Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN), has nullified the election and convention, which produced Michael Arinze and others now parading themselves as executives, senate and appointees of the Association.

The secretary to the Board of LAWSAN, Mohammed Kime, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said that a new timetable for election to the National Executive Council (NEC) and legislative arm of LAWSAN shall be released before December 20, 2021.

Kime also disclosed that the Board suspended one of its members, Emmanuel Nwobodo, over his failure and refusal to appear before a disciplinary committee set up to investigate a petition against him.

According to him, the actions of the Board followed resolutions reached at its inaugural meeting held on December 2, 2021, in Abuja.

Those present at the meeting, according to the statement, included Blessing Agbomhere, Mohammed Kime, Zainab Mukhtar, Sowari Dikibo, Dhikrullah Olarinoye and Ibrahim Ibrahim.

For the purpose of accountability and transparency, according to Kime, the Board resolved to open a “Corporate Account in the name of LAWSAN in any reputable and youth-friendly Nigerian Bank to receive all gifts and donations to the Association.”

He also added that a fund-raising dinner to generate resources for the Association shall be held on or before December 30, 2021.

He said the Board also resolved that November 30 of every year shall be the official anniversary date of LAWSAN.

The Board, according to him, noted that LAWSAN is opened to all students studying law in Nigerian-accredited Universities.

He said the Board insisted that membership of LAWSAN is based on compliance with the LAWSAN identification law, saying “LAWSAN Identification Law is hereby adopted and ratified.”

He further stated the LAWSAN Board further resolved that, “activities of the Association shall be monitored and supervised by the Board and any activity carried out in the name or on behalf of the Association that is not consented to or ratified by the Board amounts to imposture and such a person or persons involved shall be prosecuted in accordance with extant applicable laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”