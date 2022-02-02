A businessman, Mr Mayokun Lawson-Alade, on Tuesday emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency by-election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the bye- election for February 26.

Lawson-Alade won the primary election with 305 votes to beat other contestants.

The election, which was held at the Dome in Akure, was conducted on indirect mode and 714 delegates were accredited with eight aspirants vying for the slot.

The aspirants were Hon. Femi Fadairo, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, Hon. Mayokun Lawason-Alade, Hon. Bukola Owoyemi, Hon. Adewale Adegoroye, Hon. Mrs Omowumi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole, Hon. Sunday Olajide and Hon. Abiodun Adesida Olajide had 13 votes, Abegunde got 56 votes, Fadairo polled 43 votes, Owoyemi had 4 votes, Abiodun polled 16 votes, Adegoroye had 66 votes while Olatunji-Ohwovoriole got 196 votes and there were three invalid votes.

The chairman of the primary committee, the deputy governor Nkem Okeke of Anambra, said the delegates’ list authenticity had been confirmed and signed by all aspirants before the voting commenced.

