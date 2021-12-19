A member of the African Women Lawyers Association of Nigeria (AWLAN), Mrs Adaobi Mary-Fortune, has called for entrenchment of inheritance rights of women to promote equity.

Mary-Fortune told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos that gender bias had been a major drawback to the rights of women.

She advised that women should be given adequate inheritance right, especially those who proved worthy of the rights.

“The culture of gender-based discrimination as we often see in society has become one of the leading causes of deprivation of the girl-child.

“One may begin to wonder why, for instance, a male child is entitled to quality education in some parts of our society, while a female child is denied a similar privilege in the same clime.

“Gone are the days when parents clamour for male children, because today’s woman has proved herself industrious and diligent even in delicate tasks.

“Issues of inheritance largely revolve around male children; my argument here is that nothing precludes a female child from enjoying same privilege,’’ she said.

The rights advocate added that a Supreme Court decision in 2020 further showed the rights of the girl-child in matters touching on inheritance.

“Our society will be a better place, devoid of abuse and violence against women, if their rights are better protected.’’

She noted that the UN had declared that no person should be subjected to any form of discrimination by reasons or circumstances of his birth.

“It is, therefore, equitable for gender rights to take the front seat in relevant discussions, and this must be matched by effective implementation.

“As a woman, you must forge ahead and be bold enough to keep your heads high, even when relegated,” she said.