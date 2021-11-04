Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja has sentenced a lawyer, Kenneth Chukwuemeka Ajoku, to seven years imprisonment for perjury and fabrication of evidence.

Justice Dada jailed the lawyer after she found him guilty of the two-count charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The anti-graft agency told the court that the offences of perjury and fabrication of evidence, violated the provisions of sections 85(1) 86(1) and 88(1) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2011.

According to the EFCC prosecutor, Franklin Ofoma, Ajoku’s travail began sometime in 2017 when the commission received credible intelligence about a group of fraudsters who were selling federal government’s properties.

Ofoma also informed the court that “upon investigation, the convict and his cohorts were invited to the commission for further investigation, but he refused to honour the invitation sent to him on several occasions.

“Consequently, operatives of the commission visited the defendant’s office, but he was not available.

“However, in a bid to frustrate the investigation into the offences, Ajoku had approached Justice I. N. Buba, then of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi Lagos to swear an affidavit on oath that he was arrested and detained by the operatives of the commission on May 4, 2017, and, also demanded the sum of N300 million as damages.

“The court declined the application and ordered him to present himself for investigation by the EFCC.

“Thereafter, he also approached the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, with false facts to frustrate the investigation by the commission:

“The appellate court, however, dismissed his appeal, Ofoma stated.

In her judgment, Justice Dada found the convict guilty on counts one and two and sentenced him to seven years imprisonment, with an option of a fine of N2.5 million.