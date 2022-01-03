Governor Nasir El-Rufai has been commended for instituting law and order, embarking on infrastructural development of Kaduna state and the Urban Renewal Programme.

A legal practitioner, Dr Wahab Page who made this commendation in a letter to the governor, remarked that he is not a card-carrying member of any political party.

Dr Page said that in his 49 years stay in Kaduna state, ‘’I have not seen any civilian governor that has taken any courageously extraordinary steps to sanitise the larger Kaduna society, by instilling discipline in the run-of-the-mill citizens, in the manner that you have done.’’

The lawyer who runs Ogiudo chambers, praised the governor for conceiving some agencies like KASTLEA, whose officials are performing better than the Vehicles Inspection Officers (VIOs).

The legal practitioner also cited Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS), which has improved the state’s Ease of Doing Business ranking in the country at large.

Dr Page also said that certification and re-certification of land has become easy with the Kaduna State Geographic Information Service (KADGIS), unlike the old Ministry of Lands and Survey.

He also praised El-Rufai for construction various road networks and building several markets across the state.

According to him, these developmental strides have earned El-Rufai a lot of criticisms, adding that although the governor is not infallible, but his positive impact transcends the so-called negative ones.

‘’I subscribe willingly to your positively productive firm grip of the affairs of Kaduna state as government is a failure when it panders to the dictates of the uninformed urchins who obviously are led by the nose and misdirected by a few disgruntled elements,’’ he added.