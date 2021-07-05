Barely 20 days to the conduct of the Ogun State local government election scheduled for July 24, 2021, a legal practitioner, Bar. Daud Fazaz Segun at the weekend, threatened a court action to prevent the exercise from holding should the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state failed to reverse the alleged substitution of his client’s name for another politician.

Daud, in a letter of protest cum appeal, forwarded to the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, his deputy, Engineer Noimot Salako-Oyedele as well as other key government functionaries, gave a 3-day ultimatum within which he said the state’s APC Caretaker Committee must reverse what he described as “electoral fraud” in the APC Primaries that produced candidates for the forthcoming LG election in Ogun or risks being dragged to court.

In the letter, copies of which was obtained by LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital, Daud alleged that the Chief Yemi Sanusi led Caretaker Committee substituted the name of his client and alleged winner of the APC councillorship primaries for Ward 5 in Iperu Remo, Mr. Osularu Olabanjo Muyiwa for someone else that did not participate in the APC primary election exercise.

The legal practitioner alleged that the APC leadership in the state submitted to the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC), name of the incumbent Vice Chairman of the Caretaker Committee for Ikenne Local Government, Hon. Efuwape Olaitan Muhammed rather than his client, Osularu who actually participated in and won the APC primary election.

Describing the action as “grave injustice, rape on democracy and sheer illegality”, the lawyer, whose ultimatum expires today (Monday), said it is a great absurdity for Efuwape, who served as the party’s primaries election’s Returning Officer (R.O) to have his name appeared in the OGSIEC’s list as the councillorship candidate for the forthcoming Local Government poll.