Worried by what he described as fraud in the office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation (SGoF), Emeka Nwabuchie has petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate cases of financial impropriety, abuse of office and other infractions.

In a petition seen by LEADERSHIP, Nwabuchie alleged that the SGoF, Taiwo Samuel Adeniran, awarded several contracts in violation of the Procurement Act, urging the anti-graft agencies to investigate the issues.

Part of his allegations included that Adeniran, in 2019 immediately after his appointment, awarded the provision of a Tata pickup van for N23 million as against N9 million.

He also alleged that the SGOF “used his position to offer admission in AFRIGIST Ife to his daughter who is not an employee of both federal and state government, thereby occupying a slot meant for a member of the federal or state government employee, an action which is against the extant rule for enrolment in ‘such an international Institution.’

He also alleged that Adeniran used public funds running into millions of naira to sponsor his wife, who is not a public servant, to the United Kingdom.

He added that N30 million earmarked for the canteen at the SGoF Office was squandered.

Meanwhile, Adeniran dismissed the allegations, saying the alleged infractions happened during his predecessor’s time.

He said: “I can now see the reasons the immunity clause was introduced in Nigerian laws for governors. I once spoke against it, but now, I know better.

If not, these detractors coming left and right with petitions won’t allow them to perform.”

Adeniran confirmed travelling with his wife to the United Kingdom in November 2019 shortly after his appointment, but denied using public funds for the trip.