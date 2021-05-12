By Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to avoid the embarrassment of being seen as a law breaker in the court records with the appointment of Usman Alkali Baba as the acting Inspector–general of Police (IGP).

The appeal came from Silas Onu, an Abuja-based legal practitioner, who asked the president to act in accordance with the law by appointing a substantive IGP.

Onu also urged the Buhari to avoid being misled into the destruction of state institutions with politics and influence peddling.

The legal practitioner, in an open letter he wrote to President Buhari on the appointment of Baba as the acting IGP reminded him of the implication of appointing a legally unqualified person to the position.

He urged the president to heed his admonition in the overall interest of “our nation, especially at this precarious time that legitimacy will go a long way in covering the gap created by obvious acts of nepotism at the expense of our law and national unity.”

In the letter dated May 10, 2021, the lawyer said Nigeria is going back to the same scenario of unnecessary distractions of lobbying and attempts to subvert the clear provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.