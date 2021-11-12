A human rights lawyer/activist, Mr Bilyaminu Lukman Maihanchi, has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari through the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) for not appointing a minister from Taraba State.

Maihanchi said it is a well-known fact that section 147(3) of the 1999 Constitution 9as amended) stipulates that each state of the federation shall have a minister representing it at the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

In the petition in which he copied the Senate President and Speaker of the House Of Representatives, the lawyer called on the AGF to advise the president to carry out his constitutional duty to Taraba State.

He said since the removal of the former minister for power Engr Saleh Mamah three months ago, the president has failed to reappoint a substantive minister from the state into his cabinet to run the affairs of the country as stipulated in the constitution.

Maihanchi said, “It is a known fact that the people of Taraba State voted the president to work for the betterment of all the people of Taraba State.”

and strictly complying with all the provisions of the constitution which he was sworn in on the 29th May 2019.

“Since he failed and or intentionally refused to appoint an indigene of Taraba State since the removal of Engr Saleh Mamman, he has been running the affairs of the government without a representative from Taraba State in the executive council.

“Since the removal of the former minister three months ago, the president has been without a minister who is from Taraba State as constitutionally guaranteed, and it is duty bound constitutionally for the president to hold regular meetings. with the vice president and all ministers of the government for the performance of his functions.

“The president’s failure or refusal to appoint a minister who is an indigene of Taraba State, and to hold regular meetings for three months, is an act of gross misconduct in the performance of his office.

“Sir, running the government for three months without appointing minister from Taraba State, and also failure to hold regular meetings for the period of three months with representatives from Taraba State is intentional violation of the constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria.

“No doubt, is a deliberate violation of any mandatory provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by a person who was sworn to defend the constitution, is an act of gross misconduct and an impeachable act.