By Nkechi Isaac, Joy Yesufu |

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has said effective participation of women in decision–making, elimination of violence against women and girls, and the empowerment of women must be priorities for all if gender equality will be achieved.

Chairperson, FIDA Abuja branch, Mrs. Racheal Adejo-Andrew stated this in Abuja during a press briefing as part of activities to mark 2021 International women’s Day (IWD) celebration with the theme “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 world”

The chairperson also called on governments at all levels, agencies, policymakers, legislators and corporate organizations, to incorporate the diversity of women and girls in policy formulation, implementation of laws, and all response and recovery programmes of COVID-19 and post-pandemic.

She further said the campaign theme of the IWD 2021”Choose To Challenge “ invariably means that women are responsible for their own thoughts and actions every day and thereby challenging the world they live in every day.

She said “the theme further signifies that women can choose to challenge gender bias and inequality in the world. People need to celebrate women’s achievements and also make the world a better place to live in with equality,” she said.

Also, a charity organisation, Christian Aid has urged the federal government to continue pushing for the protection of women and girls in the society.

Speaking to journalists during a media parley, at the weekend in Abuja, to mark this years celebration with the theme “Choose to challenge”, the Christian Aid country director, Charles Usie, stressed it behoves on government and society to protect women and girls because no culture or religion supports injustice against the gender.

Usie urged leaders to continue to give women and children the space to engage with them in the protection of women and girls, adding the charity organization does not believe in stereotype and messages that claim that there is a culture and religion that allows women and girls to suffer injustice.

He said the celebration is an opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of women in the society and therefore, tackle the issues troubling women as well a bring its consciousness to the present government, traditional and religious leaders.

Meanwhile the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with Nigerian women as they celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day.

Lawan described the theme of this year’s celebration, “Choose to Challenge”, as apt in reminding society of the pivotal roles women play in the family and nation-building and the need to pay attention to the challenges confronting them.

In a related development Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen during a thanksgiving service to commemorate this year’s IWD in Abuja urged governments at all levels to give women a quota where one third of the elective positions are left exclusively for women to contest amongst themselves.

She said women have cultural and financial challenges but if the constitution is amended, and deliberate policies are put in place the Nigerian society can have more women who can perform effectively well in all our National and States Assemblies.