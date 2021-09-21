Members of the Nigerian Bar Association in Imo State have commenced a three-day boycott of the courts in protest of the murder of their member, Darlington Omekagu-Odumeh, who was gunned down last week by yet-to-be identified persons.

The disclosure was made in a notice circulated via the NBA WhatsApp platforms in the state.

Consequently, all courts in “Imo State will not sit on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday the 20th, 21st and 22nd days of September, 2021, respectively,” the message by the secretary of the Owerri branch of the association, Chinedu Agu, read in part.

Other branches are Okigwe, Orlu, Mbaise, and Mbano/Etiti.

The directive was reached following the request made by the Orlu NBA branch, which was approved by the acting Chief Judge, Justice Ijeoma Agugua.

It will be recalled that unknown gunmen last week Thursday shot an Orlu-based lawyer, Darlington Omekagu-Odumeh, on the chest beside a supermarket in Umudara Amaifeke, Orlu and zoomed off.

Though rushed to a nearby hospital, he was rejected and directed to the Imo State University Teaching Hospital (IMSUTH) Orlu but gave up the ghost before he got there.

Until his death, Odumeh was championing the case of suspects wrongly arrested and linked to insurgency in the Orlu and Orsu local government areas of Imo State.

A lawyer who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the directive would be complied with as judges will only sit in the chambers to attend to their files while lawyers will visit courts to get new dates for their cases.

Meanwhile, palpable fear has enveloped the environs as residents worry over their safety.