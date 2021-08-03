Lawyers and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have said the recent policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the leadership of Godwin Emefiele to ban the weekly supply of forex to Bureau de Change (BDCs) was a hard knock on corruption and money laundering.

They spoke under the auspices of Lawyers In Defence of Economic Rights (LIDER) led by Mr Chisom Nduka Edede.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, they said the apex bank’s commendable decision was a right step in the right direction towards stopping the act of robbing Peter to pay Paul.

They said the decision was meant to streamline the nation’s forex market and bring sanity to the foreign exchange system.

According to the organisation, the development can also be described as using one stone to kill many birds by tackling corruption, money laundering, and terrorism among other societal ills bedeviling the nation.

They added that most BDC operators are very lazy, yet so rich, describing them as billionaires without owning factories or industries but feeding fat on the nation’s forex.

The organisation said, “With this noble decision, Emefiele and his team have fired bazooka at corruption, money laundering, and terrorism.

“This decision is not only commendable but also courageous. It is meant to end illicit transactions and corrupt briefcase billionaires.

“We admit that like any other good policy, this policy can cause temporary discomfort but in the long run, the gains are enormous and will be permanent.

“We urge Nigerians to give the CBN the necessary support and show understanding while Emefiele and his team continue to set the nation’s economy on the path of sustainable growth.”