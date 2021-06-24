Amidst persistent conflict between two neighbouring communities of Ukpute and Bonta in Benue State, lawyers under the aegis of Association of Lawyers from Conflict Zones has called on the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom to urgently deploy security operatives to the area in order to forestall further attacks.

Advertisements





Ukpute, a community in Oju local government area and Bonta in Konsisa local government area of Benue State have been engaging in violent acts against each other since last year over boundary dispute, leading to loss of lives and property.

The association in a statement by its president, John Owulo said such initiative would minimise further loss of lives, destruction of property and mass suffering of the displaced, especially women and children.

The association however alleged that several efforts by the state government to demarcate the boundary and broker peace among the communities was repeatedly frustrated by the militia, adding that a robust security presence in the conflict area would end the unfolding tragedy and serve as a deterrent to peace violators.

“The slaughter of women and children has gone on unabated since then.

Government’s silence in the face of serial violations of its instructions, initiatives and the ongoing fighting has potential for misreading or other conclusions. Given the frequency and scope of destruction of this conflict, we similarly urge the Benue State government to as a matter of urgency, put in place ways, means and processes that could lead to the establishment of a permanent security post between Ukpute and Bonta communities,” he said.

Advertisements