The Lekki Concession Company (LCC) has appealed to those planning to protest against the reopening of Lekki Toll gates to jettison such plans in the interest of the state’s economy.

The company’s plea was sequel to planned reopening of the Toll gates on April 1st,2022 by the Lagos State government 18 months after it was shut over #EndSARs protest in the state.

The company in a statement said it understood the sentiments that greeted the protest and had sacrificed a lot on account of the losses it had continually suffered during the period in view.

The company said it owes both local and foreign lenders billions of Naira in addition to the hundreds of its staff who had remained jobless since the gates’ closure with unsettling effects on the state’s economy.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso had revealed that LCC owes local lenders about N11.6 billion and foreign lenders $31.1 million.

The company said while Lagos is still struggling to rebuild the economy battered by the protest, any mass action against avenues the state could boost its revenue would be inimical to the ambitious 4th Mainland Bridge.

The company said some other PPP investors would be discouraged on account of the action that seems to promote the shutdown of the toll gates.

According to the company, despite the suspension of tolling Operations by the company, security Department comprise of Personnel and Dedicated Agencies (Man O’ War, Police and LASTMA) did not relent in providing regular safety and security services to the company, members of the public and host communities.