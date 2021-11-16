The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has called on federal, state and local governments to ensure they create an enabling business environment for businesses to thrive.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of 2021 Lagos International Trade Fair, the president of LCCI, Mrs Toki Mabogunje, urged governments to continue to address the issues of enabling environment in the country, especially as regards infrastructure, insecurity, and right policies.

According to her, we need to do these in order to fully harness the huge enterprising resource of domestic and foreign investors for the diversification of our economy and the welfare of our people.

She stated that “despite the numerous challenges that go with hosting a large exhibition like this, we have endeavoured to ensure a hitch-free and successful Fair. We look forward to a better, bigger, and richer 2022 Lagos International Trade Fair.”

The Lagos state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said: “this year’s Lagos State Day presents us yet another unique opportunity to showcase investment opportunities available in the State to the business community and also apprise you of the efforts we have been making to improve our business climate and attract more local and foreign investments.”

Represented by the deputy governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, he commended the exceptional will-power of participants, especially, the small and medium scale entrepreneurs whose level of participation at this annual exposition has remained unwavering despite the difficult economic situation exacerbated by COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that, “since the inception of this administration, we have left no one in doubt our intention to accord the private sector a pride of place in our vision and plan to build a 21st century economy.”

Hamzat assured that Lagos state government is committed to improving the business environment towards making it more attractive to investment.