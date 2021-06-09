The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has donated four 3D printers to some tertiary institutions in Lagos State in its drive to improve students’ learning process and advance the Nigerian educational sector.

The benefiting tertiary institutions are; University of Lagos, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos State Polytechnic and Lagos State University.

President, LCCI, Mrs Toki Mabogunje, at the official presentation in Lagos, said the 3Dprinters were to also help to improve the teaching capabilities of the teachers. 3D printing process is an additive manufacturing process where an object is made layer by layer from computer 3D model data.

Mabogunje said the numerous benefits offered by 3D printing to the educational sector necessitated the presentation to the respective institutions.

She urged the leadership of the benefiting institutions to ensure that the 3D printers were made available to the students for in-depth practice and understanding of its functions.

This, she said, would bring out the best in the students, simplify learning processes and make them innovative.

She noted that over the years, 3D printing technology had been used for mass customisation, production of open-source designs in the field of agriculture, health, education, automotive industry, locomotive industry and aviation.

According to Mabogunje, the growth of 3D printing in Nigeria is expected to impact, not only on manufacturing but also on the education sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remark, managing director, Kawai Technologies Limited, Otunba Akinbowale Akin-Olugbade, noted that 3D printing technology was critical to influencing and advancing manufacturing and producing, globally.

He said that the nation’s current abstract learning culture may lead to a situation of intellectual or practical boredom and a subsequent lack of student’s engagements.

Responding, vice-chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, pledged to use the printers to advance the university’s learning process.

“We are very delighted to be beneficiaries of this kind gesture by the LCCI and we pledge to ensure that the students have access to it to aid their learning,” she said.

The donors of the 3D printers include; Mikano International Limited, Kawai Technology and Mikano Universal Power Systems Nigeria Limited.