The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has partnered with GREE Electric, a Zhuhai-based electric appliances company to strengthen trade and investment relationships between both countries.

The chairman, Trade Promotion Board, LCCI, Gabriel Idahosa, stated this at a media parley in Lagos yesterday, while announcing GREE as the official title partner of the 2021 Lagos International Trade Fair, which will start on November 5 and expected to end on November 14, 2021, with the theme: ‘Connecting Businesses, Creating Value’.

According to Idahosa, the partnership will boost Nigeria’s investment inflow and also strengthen the relationship between Nigeria and China as GREE plans to bring other Chinese companies to invest in Nigeria.

GREE Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai was founded in 1991. It is an international air conditioning enterprise which has integrated R&D, manufacturing, marketing and service.

LCCI stated that, “GREE will be delighting exhibitors and visitors with special trade fair products and services beginning from now and throughout the 10-day period of the fair.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have already signed a medium-term agreement to be extended maybe for another five years and we already have a commitment for two years so this is a guarantee that it is a long-term partnership that will wield impact across the country.”

Highlighting the benefits of the partnership, Idahosa said the transfer of knowledge and technical skills to Nigerian youths, business opportunities, and export boost, impact on economic and manufacturing growth will help bridge the unemployment gap.