Ebonyi State police commissioner, CP Aliyu Garba has confirmed the death of the leader of the unknown gunmen that attacked Onicha, Abaomege and Ohaozara police divisions which led to the death of some police officers.

CP Garba said in his bid to rid the state of criminals, men of the command arrested two male suspected armed robbers and also recovered firearms, ammunition and other incriminating items from their house in Isu Onicha local government area of Ebonyi State.

In a statement signed by the police public relations officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah and made available to LEADERSHIP, she said that one Eluu Ekpehu Emmanuel was arrested, who made useful statement to the police and led police operatives to the house of their gang leader popularly known as “Blood” who is alleged to have been terrorising the area and the mastermind of the various attacks on three police divisional headquarters in the area, namely Onicha, Abaomege and Ohaozara.

According to her, the suspect and his cohorts on sighting the police, opened fire on the operatives who fought back adding that in the process ‘Blood’ was apprehended with gunshot injuries while others escaped into the nearby bush with bullet wounds.

She noted that Blood’s house and premises were immediately searched adding that one double barrel English gun, with eleven live cartridges; one locally made single gun; one riot police smoke gunner, stolen from Ohaozara Police Divisional Headquarters when the division was attacked on May 6, 2021 were recovered.

Other items recovered include, three police batons; one hand grenade; one canister of teargas; two police belts; and two police radio communication handset with chargers, all stolen from Onicha Divisional Headquarters which was also attacked and set ablaze on 4th Feb. 2021.

According to her, four Biafra flag and one Juju box were also found at his place.

DSP Odah noted that the wounded suspect was immediately rushed to AE-Federal Teaching Hospital (AE-FETHA) Abakaliki for medical treatment, where he later gave up the ghost.

She stated that the corpse has been deposited at the same hospital mortuary for preservation adding that the gang is responsible for the attacks on government facilities and the killing of security agents in the state.