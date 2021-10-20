State governors, traditional rulers, Islamic clerics and lawmakers yesterday charged Nigerians on tolerance and peaceful co-existence as Muslims marked Eid-el-Maulud across the globe.

In Kwara State, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, urged Muslim faithful to reflect on the messages and character of Prophet Muhammad.

Speaking at the annual commemoration of the birth of the Prophet in Ilorin, the state capital, AbdulRazaq urged Muslims to be their brothers’ keepers, saying such will promote peace and sustainable development.

The event was organised by the Kwara State Muslim Council under the headship of the Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

The governor said, “As we mark the anniversary of this epoch, I appeal to everyone to reflect on the message of the prophet. Especially important are what Allah and history recorded of the excellent character of the noble prophet. Let us strive to walk in the shadows of the prophet,” the Governor told the gathering.

“If we do this, peace and sustainable development will envelope our world. This is because we will see and treat ourselves as brothers and avoid things that can tear us apart, subjugate or hurt one another under whatever guise.”

In their separate sermons, Mudiru Markaz, Sheikh Habibulahi Adam and the national missioner, Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria, Sheikh AbdulMumin Ayara called on adherents of both Islam and Christianity to embrace peace and tolerate one another, adding that neither prophet Muhammad nor Issa (Jesus) preached violence or disunity.

Also as Muslims in Gombe join other faithful all over the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Maulud, the state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has sent his felicitations to the Ummah, urging them to use the occasion to draw lessons and inspiration from the virtues of service, peaceful co-existence and exemplary leadership of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

In a statement to mark the epochal birth of the Holy Prophet issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, his director-general, Press Affairs, Governor Inuwa also admonished the Muslim Ummah to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, humility, modesty and generosity as exemplified by the life and times Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“As we commemorate this great and epochal day, I enjoin us to continue to demonstrate in our lives, what the noble messenger of Allah bequeathed to humanity in ethos, manners and relationships for the good of the society,” the governor said, just as he sued for continued prayers for the peace, wellbeing and prosperity of the state and the nation at large.

“The celebration of Maulud should also renew our faiths and increase our tempo in coming together as a people of common destiny to pray for unity, peace, progress and stability of our dear state and the nation for us to attain our aspirational growth and development”, he added, urging both leaders and the led to give their best for the overall peace, unity, development and prosperity of the society.

Governor Yahaya who emphasized the need for tolerance among the diverse people of the state, regardless of their differences, urged them to continue to be law abiding and guard jealously the relative peace and tranquillity Gombe State is enjoying by shunning all acts capable of jeopardizing same.

Also, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-Maulud and urged to ensure the unity of the state.

He said, “The occasion once again reminds us all of the virtues of Prophet Muhammad, which we should emulate in advancing love, peace and progress of the state and country.”

While regretting the state of the nation as a result of the challenges facing Nigeria, Fintiri said the virtues of service and exemplary leadership as demonstrated by the Holy Prophet should guide both leaders and the led on the need to give their all in the overall interest of the nation.

As he wished the Muslim Ummah a happy Maulud Nabiyya celebration, Governor Fintiri said the challenges facing the nation would better be confronted if such qualities were imbibed by all.

In the same vein, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State urged Muslims to reflect on the virtues of love, tolerance, understanding and honesty as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as they celebrate the Eid-el-Maulud, the Prophet’s birthday.

Sule made the call yesterday in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Ibrahim Addra and made available to newsmen in Lafia.

The governor who felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid-el-Maulud,urged all to reflect on the many sterling qualities and exemplary life of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

He said the Prophet (SAW) left behind lessons in compassion, honesty, obedience to Allah’s commandments and fairness to all manner of people, amongst others.

He also called for tolerance and continuous love for one another as ingredients to peaceful coexistence which he said, would invariably lay the foundation for the much desired development of the society.

In Osun State, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola appealed to Muslim faithful to emulate Prophet Muhammad’s shining virtues of love, compassion, tolerance and promotion of peaceful coexistence.

Oyetola, in a statement by his chief press secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Tuesday, in Osogbo to commemorate the Maulud Nabbiy, said emulation of such virtues would make the society much better.

The governor enjoined Muslims to use the opportunity of the celebration to reflect on the lessons and teachings of the Prophet, whom he said led a life of service to Allah and humanity.

The Maulud celebration in Niger State was peaceful as the Etsu Nupe and chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, advised Muslims to emulate the virtues of Prophet Muhammad for tolerance, peace and progress of the nation.

LEADERSHIP report that Muslims who believe in the celebration of Maulud were seen in procession to various centre mosques across the state reciting the praises of Allah (Zikr) in commemoration of the day.

It was observed that the celebration was more pronounced in the township especially Minna the state capital as the Muslims especially youths match through the popular Mobil roundabout to Minna central mosque.

Meanwhile, the Etsu Nupe who spoke on the celebration yesterday appeal to Muslims to always embrace peace as a panacea for progress .

The royal father who spoke at his Wadata Palace Bida during the Maulud celebration said, “It was not just enough to be a Muslim, but you must have the fear of Allah and behaving in the most acceptable manner to your fellow human being.

“Let us revive the teachings of the prophet by preaching peace wherever we find ourselves,‘’ he added, calling on Muslims to use the Maulud period to pray for the peace, unity and progress of the country.

Relatedly, the senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Uba Sani, urged Muslims to seize the opportunity of the Eid-el-Maulud celebration to “re-embrace the virtues of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) in order to heal our communities and rebuild the badly damaged local economies.”

The lawmaker made this known in his annual Maulidin-Nabiy message to Muslims in Nigeria in general and his constituents in particular.