A survey conducted by P+ Measurement Services, Nigeria’s foremost PR Measurement and Evaluation agency, showed that the banking industry sourced out more advert placements from LEADERSHIP, ThisDay and BusinessDay Newspapers in the third quarter of 2020.

The report based on the research data for advert and editorial analysis had an error margin of 5% at 95 per cent confidence level.

In Q2 and Q3 2020, a total of 3,360 publications were monitored.

An analyst at the media intelligence agency remarked that this data-driven report is to provide rich insights into the media performance of brands in the banking and insurance industry, and identify key areas where media exposure for these brands can be further strengthened.

He also encouraged brands to key into media monitoring and evaluation as part of their PR and Communications strategies to gain valuable media share as top players in their industries, which will contribute to driving brand loyalty and increase patronage for brands in a competitive business world.

From the report, the sampled data and platforms used were 21 commercial banks in Nigeria and leading insurance companies’ media data, 44 newspapers including magazines, online media publications consisting of blogs, forums, financial sites, insurance sites, online news-sites and brand sites.

The three media outfits emerged tops on the list of print publications with the highest earnings from bank adverts.

According to the report which was released yesterday, BusinessDay alongside The Punch and Daily Trust Newspapers topped the list of print publications with the highest earning in the insurance industry for Q3.

The report also showed that the media engagement on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) was led by Stanbic IBTC with 46 per cent followed by Heritage Bank with 24 per cent, Fidelity Bank with 12 per cent, Union Bank, 11 per cent and Sterling Bank with 7 per cent.

The insurance companies that ranked most on Corporate Social Responsibility include Prudential Zenith Life Insurance with 67 per cent, AIICO Insurance 20 per cent and AXA Mansard Insurance with 13 per cent.

The media intelligence report also showed that the chief executive officers (CEOs) of the following banks, First Bank of Nigeria, Adesola Adeduntan; Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe and Guaranty Trust Bank, Segun Agbaje dominated the media space during the period under review.

For insurance companies, it was the CEOs of AIICO Insurance, Babatunde Fajemirokun; Prudential Zenith Life Insurance, Chuks Igumbor and AXA Mansard Insurance, Kunle Ahmed that led the insurance CEOs in Q3 2020.