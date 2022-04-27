The minister of state, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylvia has described the LEADERSHIP Award as an incentive that will spur him and the ministry to do more to continually improve the operational environment of the oil and gas industry, thereby boosting the nation’s economy.

Chief Sylva is being awarded The LEADERSHIP Public Service Person of the Year 2021 in recognition of his outstanding performance as a public officeholder.

Receiving the award letter, in his office in Abuja, Chief Sylvia expressed thanks for recognising the modest contributions made by him and other members of the ministry.

The letter was presented to the minister of state by vice chairman, LEADERSHIP Group, Mr Mike Okpere when he led other top management staff of the media organisation on a courtesy visit to Chief Sylva.

“I really thank you for the award and I accept it because for me it’s an endorsement of some of the humble contributions we’ve made.

Coming from a very reputable Nigerian newspaper like LEADERSHIP deems it fit to give me an award makes me feel that at least my little efforts I make are being recognized. The efforts I make not expecting anyone to notice them but when such efforts are noticed by an organization such as yours it gives us reason to be glad and it’s an incentive for us to do more,” he said.

Earlier, vice chairman, LEADERSHIP Group, Mr Mike Okpere that the award was in recognition of Chief Sylva’s strong demonstration of resolve in getting the Petroleum Industry Bill signed into law, ensuring full adoption of the provisions of the Act for the betterment of the oil and gas industry, leading to the incorporation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation in 2021.

“We believe this will make the industry more transparent and accountable.

With that action of yours and your ministry has placed the Nigerian economy and the oil industry in very good stead and that you deserve this award,” Okpere said.

Mr Okpere was accompanied on the visit by the director, LEADERSHIP Group Ltd, Mr Abraham Nda-Isaiah.

The formal presentation of the award and conference is scheduled to hold on 17th May, 2022 at the International Conference Centre.

Most remarkable of Chief Sylvia’s achievements is the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill into law, thus delivering on a critical issue that formed the 9-point agenda rolled out when he took over as minister.

Recall that for over two decades, the PIB

under successive administrations defied passage until 2021 when the bill, driven by the dogged determination of Chief Sylva to conclude this long-drawn-out process, was finally passed into law by the National Assembly and eventually accented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Petroleum Industry Act 2021 has placed Nigeria on the right path where it can comfortably compete better in the global oil and gas market by eliminating the uncertainties that hitherto surrounded the legal, administrative and fiscal policies of the oil and gas sector, thus opening up the country to attract much-needed foreign investments to galvanize growth and development. As head of the PIA implementation steering committee, Chief Sylva also demonstrated his strong resolve not just in getting the law signed but also ensuring the full adoption of its provisions for the betterment of the oil and gas sector in particular and the country in general. He demonstrated this by driving the timely constitution and approval of the board and management of the new regulatory bodies for the upstream and midstream/ downstream, the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, ensuring their immediate and smooth takeoff and subsequent scrapping of their predecessor institutions.