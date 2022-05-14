The founder and chief executive officer of renewable energy company, Bicenergy, Prince Malik Ado Ibrahim, has said that after 13 years of operating in the sector, Bicenergy’s input to Nigeria’s

economic development has been recognised with LEADERSHIP Award of Environmental Impact Company of Year 2021.

Ibrahim made the statement in his office in Abuja when he received

Bicenergy’s letter of nomination and formal invitation by LEADERSHIP

Newspaper Group to receive the award at the annual LEADERSHIP Awards and Conference scheduled for May 17, 2022 at the International Conference Centre Abuja.

He said Bicenergy is a storage and renewable company which has been

working with top auto brands including Tesla and Mercedes-Benz.

“Leadership Newspaper Group has changed the saying that a prophet is

never recognised in his home with this award, thank you for this

recognition,” Ibrahim said.

He further stated that bicenergy is looking for further steps as

Nigeria is in need of energy for industry, lifestyle, health and

education noting that “energy is the cornerstone of development and

renewable energy is where the event that will make Nigeria change.”

“Accepting renewable energy is the event that will make Nigeria change

because we are blessed with abundant sunshine

“We have 250 power stations that are not utilised properly. We have

wind corridors in places like Sokoto and Kebbi States and we shouldn’t

be off conventional power and have an energy mix that includes the

sun, wind and the hydro stations.

“On behalf of all those that work at bicenergy-the innovators,

designers, marketing staff and in eight countries around the world, we

say thank you to Leadership Newspaper,” Ibrahim said.

Earlier, the director, special projects, LEADERSHIP Newspaper Group

Limited, Mr Rasheed Yusuf, who led the management team, informed

Prince Ibrahim that the Board of Editors of LEADERSHIP Newspaper Group carefully looked at the operations of Bicenergy and its impacts on the economy in arriving at the conclusion of nominating the company for the award.

While congratulating the company, he said the firm stands out among

several environment related companies in Nigeria.

He urged the chairman to sustain efforts in providing Nigerians with

alternative energy sources that are environment friendly.