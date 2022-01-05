YOU MAYLIKE No Content Available

T here is no gainsaying the fact that BIC Energy has a longstanding track record of more than 20 years in the renewable energy sector. It is a pioneer company in the area of renewable energy solutions.

BIC Energy plans, develops and installs energy projects on a global scale in addition to manufacturing German-engineered solar and energy storage solutions.

In the past, it developed over 7.5 gigawatts (GW) of solar PV capacity and actively installed approximately 1GW. Its professional team is a sample of the longest-running EPC and development providers in the industry.

The company creates best in class innovative technology that supports energy self consumption and storage. Its cubes are fully mobile and therefore offer maximum flexibility.

As attestation to its competence, BIC Energy has executed many projects for the Nigerian government as well as some clients outside the country, including: installing over 1MW of off-grid products in Edo and Ondo states through the Niger Delta Power Holding Company; installing 5MW to Sebore International Farms in Adamawa State with another 20MW on order for delivery; delivering 5MW of off-grid solar and storage for Forward Operation Bases and medevac facilities (15-50kwh units) executed for the Ministry of Defence; in Mali, it delivered 3MW of hybrid power systems to the government between 2019- 2020; and in South Africa, it partnered in the delivery of a 600kwh solar Austen to the University of Cape Town. BIC Energy is currently working on a 600kwh unit for the United Nations (UN) in North-East Nigeria and a similar size unit for the NCDC for their various refrigerator repositories.

It is pertinent to say that the idea of renewable energy, as being championed by BIC Energy, has a lot of advantages for the environment, among others. It is a very clean source of energy and eco-friendly; power availability at all times; continuous energy supply in case of power outages without using diesel generators; all products are mobile; continuous energy supply offers new business models, and it is always off-grid ready

