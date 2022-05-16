Founder and chief executive officer of renewable energy company, Bicenergy, Prince Malik Ado Ibrahim, has said that after 13 years of operating in the renewable sector, Bicenergy’s contribution to Nigeria’s economic development has been recognised with LEADERSHIP Awards as Environmental Impact Company of Year 2021.

Ibrahim made the statement in his office in Abuja when he received Bicenergy’s letter of nomination and formal invitation by LEADERSHIP Newspaper Group to receive the awards at the LEADERSHIP Awards and Conference scheduled for May 17, 2022 at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.

He said Bicenergy is a storage and renewable company which has been working with top auto brands including Tesla and Mercedes-Benz.

“Leadership Newspaper Group has changed the saying that a prophet is never recognised in his home with this award, thank you for this.”

He further stated that Bicenergy is looking for further steps as Nigeria is in need of energy for industry, lifestyle, health and education noting that “energy is the cornerstone of development and renewable energy is where the event that will make Nigeria change”.

He said embracing renewable energy will bring development to Nigeria, adding that the country is blessed with abundant sunshine.

“On behalf of all those that work at Bicenergy-the innovators, designers, marketing staff and in eight countries around the world, we say thank you to Leadership Newspaper,” Ibrahim said.

Earlier, the director, special projects, LEADERSHIP Newspaper Group Limited, Mr Rasheed Yusuf, who led the management team, informed Prince Ibrahim that the Board of Editors of LEADERSHIP Newspaper Group carefully looked at the operations of Bicenergy and its impacts on the economy in arriving at the conclusion of nominating the company for the award.

While congratulating the company, he said the firm stands out among several environment related companies in Nigeria.

He urged the chairman to sustain efforts in providing Nigerians with alternative energy sources that are environment friendly.