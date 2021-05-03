BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The chairman, LEADERSHIP Media Group, Mrs Zainab Nda-Isaiah, has condoled with the families of the Agenis over the death of their father, Pa Gambo Ageni, who passed on in the early hours of Monday in Kaduna at the age of 80.

Late Pa Ageni was the father of Dr. Ibrahim Ageni, who is married to the younger sister of the founding chairman of LEADERSHIP Media Group, late Sam Nda-Isaiah, Mrs Lydia Ageni (Nee Nda-Isaiah).

Mrs Nda-Isaiah in a condolence message sent to one of the sons of the deceased, Dr. Dauda Ageni, she commisserated with the Ageni family and prayed God to repose the soul of their father.

According to her, “Brother, it is with deep sadness we recieved the news of Baba’s passing. May the Lord strengthen you all and unite the family even now more than ever in Jesus name I pray, amen,” she wrote.

Late Pa Ageni was born at Ecewu, Bassa local government area of Kogi State in 1941. He obtained his first school leaving certificate in 1958, WASC in 1964, Diploma in Accountancy and Auditing with the international correspondence school, Intertext House, Park Gate Road, London between 168 and 1970. Earned another diploma in Accounting from Kaduna Polytechnic between 1972 and 1974 and thereafter a Higher National Diploma (HND) in 1979 from the same institution.

He worked in several places and retired as Depot Superintendent with NNPC Kaduna Depot under National Oil and Chemical Marketing Company in 1983.

Upon his retirement, he became self employed as the managing director of Kamtu Nigeria Enterprise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pa Ageni got married to Mrs Christiana Ageni in 1969 and remained since then until the Lord called him home.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs Christiana Ageni, six children – Dr Ibrahim Ageni, Hon. Dauda Ageni, Bldr. John Ageni, Arc. Danjuma Ageni, Mr Isaac Ageni and Bldr. Dangana Ageni and many grand children.

According to Dr. Ageni, their father’s burial arrangement has already commenced and final burial might most likely take place before the end of this week in Kaduna.