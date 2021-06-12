Students of secondary schools in the FCT who participated in the 2021 Children’s Day special publication organised by LEADERSHIP Media Group alongside its partners, Venturion Ltd and the United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF, have donated proceeds from the exercise to orphanages in Abuja.

The visit and donations to the orphanages which took place on Friday, formed the last part of the project aimed at inculcating in students the value of charitable work and social advocacy, mentoring future journalists and leaders, and raising humane citizens.

Presenting the cheques to Halal Children’s Home, Lugbe and Mother Theresa Children’s Home, Gwarinpa on behalf of the staff and students of the participating schools, were Miss Beatrice Amakie Lawrence of Government Secondary School, Wuse Zone 3, and Miss Adebisi Mubeenah Adeola of Government Secondary School, Lugbe.

Addressing the students, the Supervisor, Halal Children’s Home, Hajiya Zainab Basah, appreciated LEADERSHIP and its partners, noting that despite the many evils in the country some good things were taking place as well. Such little good things, she said, had sustained the orphanage which is home to 40 orphans.

“No matter how small you may think the donation is, it helps us channel whatever little funds our 12 lady founders generate to other important things; and also helps offset the over N4m school fees for our children,” she said.

Responding to the students’ question on how the orphanage tackles the issue of confidantes for the orphans, Basah said while the founders visit and fill the role of confidantes to the children, it was much tougher for the male orphans owing to the absence of male role models.

“We need father figures to teach the male orphans how to be a man and to discuss male challenges with them. We do teach them but they don’t take it as seriously as they would if it comes from a male,” she said.

Also commending the organisations and the students for the donation, the Supervisor of the Mother Theresa Children’s Home, Martha Ocheni, prayed for their long life and good health.

“We thank you for your gift. May your days not be shortened in Jesus’ name,” she said.

The students were accompanied by their guardian-teachers, Mr. Auta Hussein, Mrs. Comfort Kwagiri and Mrs. Rose Ijekpa. Participating schools in the May 27 LEADERSHIP Children’s Day special publication included Government Secondary School, Wuse Zone 3; Government Secondary School, Lugbe; Government Secondary School, Area 10 Garki; SASCON International School, Maitama and Anointed Secondary School, Mpape.