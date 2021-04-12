By Adebola Williams

Just two years to the 2023 general elections, and activities in the Nigerian political communities – candidates, political parties, voters, media, and others, are beginning to witness an upswing.

It has become commonplace to see that every banter online and offline mostly tends towards politics, particularly, who is more likely to lead the nation after President Muhammadu Buhari has completed his second term.

One thing is for sure: millions of Nigerians are likely not going to show up to vote – not even for their preferred candidates on election day. While voters depend on elections, and then the government, to create equality and incremental socio-economic transformation and legitimately create an environment that will allow them to exercise control over political and economic activities that affect them, voter apathy in Nigeria, especially as shown by the middle class, has consistently been an issue.

Unlike other countries where the middle class has significantly participated in advancing democratic governance, studies have shown that their non-cohesiveness in the developing world creates more problems than solutions.

Recent data indicate that Nigeria’s voter turnout hovers between 30% – 35% (across all elections). This is abysmal, especially compared to the average from our West African neighbours, who record a turnout between 65% – 70%.

The violence of the middle class

Here is the truth: voter apathy has become a threat to our democracy, and solutions can only be provided by those with the resources to do so.

Since the nation’s return to electoral democracy in 1999, Nigerian elections have been characterised by a rising level of disinterest where voting is considered optional. A small percentage of registered voters actually vote — an affront to the idea of ‘majority rule’ which is a basic tenet of democracy.

Instead of a majority rule, minority rule is what operates in Nigeria because out of a population of almost 200 million, there are 82.3 million registered voters. In the 2019 elections, a mere 28.6 million (35% of the registered voters) voted.

Studies indicate that the typical excuse for election apathy borders on [their] distrust among the majority of Nigerians for the electoral process, complaint about lack of credible candidates to vote for, and heightened insecurity during election season.

Based on these, most Nigerians choose to let the country run on autopilot instead of coming together to deliberate and find sustainable ways to approach the challenges and devise workable solutions.

Ignoring opportunities to make an impact while complaining about corruption, nepotism, insecurity, and others is an indictment on middle-class Nigerians who should understand the critical importance of electoral participation in a democracy.

Choosing not to engage when necessary should be perceived as violence not only on the Nigerian nation but also to generations unborn who will rely on the structure we must have built to advance the course of nationhood.

The myth called grassroots

During the elections in 2019, a middle class 31-year-old lady told me that one of the young candidates could not possibly win an election because, according to her, he had no grassroots support. Her definition of ‘grassroots’ was the bottom of the pyramid — the uneducated and semi-educated populace usually who troop out in their number in every election.

My friend essentially relinquished her rights as a citizen to determine who emerges victorious in an election to a group she believed are powerful enough to back any candidate seeking office to victory.

Like her, many Nigerians believe they are powerless in making the desired change happen, but this is simply not true. The work ahead of us is hard but we must be prepared to do it if we truly desire a great nation. I will outline below some of the things we need as a community to make an impact.

Express Commitment: One must be committed to seeing through the change one needs to see in the polity. And since this endeavor is a marathon and not a sprint, we must be committed to the course, as this is the only way we do not get discouraged by unexpected challenges then chicken out before the goal is achieved.

The people who hold the reins of power are doing all it takes to hold on to it, therefore we must be equally committed to outworking them on the journey to achieving true and lasting change.

Create Time: This is one of the major challenges faced by many of us. As people who are mostly professionals with work commitments, it is surely a daunting task to create time for citizenship activities that will likely not achieve immediate results.

I will suggest that we choose the best way to engage — activities such as getting our PVC, registering for political parties, attending party meetings, and others that align with our schedule and allow time to put in our best whenever we are called upon.

Raise Finances: Every aspect of political engagement requires funding. This is why politicians and political parties across the world regard fundraising as a critical element of electioneering.

Funds are needed for mobilizing voters, erecting banners, transportation, political rallies, and more — therefore we must never be under the illusion that change is cheap. How can you participate? Fundraise for candidates you believe in. Volunteer your resources. Give professional advice pro bono etc.

Mobilize Massively: Getting people, especially middle-class Nigerians, to participate in the electoral process will need determination and resilience to achieve the desired impact. Like the U.S State of Georgia where politician, Stacey Abrams helped mobilize over 800,000 new registered voters, Nigeria needs concerted efforts on civic education to drive action one election cycle at a time.

Organize People: For those who like to bring like-minded people together for a common course, organizing people and materials before and during elections should come naturally. Putting together vote parties, adopting a polling unit exercise, and ensuring voters meet a conducive environment to exercise their franchise — these are some of the things that can be done by middle class citizens to change the dynamics of elections and change the perception of others towards the electoral process.

Build Relationships: That our focus is on getting middle class citizens to vote must not be seen as an avenue to alienate and criticize others while ignoring opportunities to build bridges and create strategic alliances which will be useful on the steady journey towards change.

The tendency to see others as bad and ourselves as good should be discouraged. What we must do is to constantly be on the lookout for areas of collaboration and partnerships, as this is the only way to get the best shot at success.

Taking the future

The goal of accelerated national development will not be realized by middle class citizens who are timid, emasculated, disillusioned, and unwilling to lead the charge and take responsibility for a better Nigeria. With the next general elections just around the corner, there is no better time than now to come together, take stock, and deploy resources towards leading our nation into the future that it deserves.

