By Ayisha Osori |



Nigeria is in a dark place.

Years of abuse in the form of toxic politics, state capture, poor governance and lack of investment in infrastructure and human capital has resulted in violent insurgency, pervasive insecurity, high unemployment and unemployability, mass poverty, a weak economy, frail social cohesion and an increasingly predatory state.

Now more than ever, Nigeria needs the energy, skills, experience, organizational abilities and commitment of credible people in the political space. In every sphere of life, we put forward the best to tackle the biggest, most wicked challenges and the world has witnessed how well women have led – every day, during times of national strife and in handling Covid19, yet political participation of women in Nigeria remains abysmal. Less than 20 out of 269 national legislators are female, no female governor has ever been elected, representation at state assemblies is barely 30 out 991 and some states have never elected a female legislator, not at the national or state level.

As we struggle to look to the future with hope, there are five things that women can do to engage with the political process with a view to, in the short and long term, increasing political representation and improving Nigeria.

First, more women should be politically active; joining and funding political parties, being candidates, endorsing and campaigning for candidates, and encouraging women to be candidates by telling them ‘you should run’. This will take a while to yield dividends and measures of success will include increased recruitment of women as party members, successful fundraising for female candidates, women in official party positions other than woman leader and more female candidates.

Second, design, join and/or run national political reform campaigns that can positively impact on governance and political culture. For instance, historically marginalized by the political culture of winner takes all, women should lead the demand for electoral reform and the adoption of the recommendation of the 2008 Uwais Electoral Reform Committee that our electoral system be based on proportional representation and not first-past-the post.

Third, invest in formal organizing to develop leadership and political mobilization skills. Long term, organizing will help women build formidable structures to support their goals in the political space. To organize effectively, one passes on the skills of organizing, creating a ripple effect that helps citizens engage at the local level and prepares those who are interested in participating in politics with the skills and experience to navigate the political space successfully and govern effectively. The League of Nigerian Women Voters is an opportunity to organize in the short term; getting large numbers of members committed to voting as a block for pre-evaluated and adopted candidates, will enhance the negotiation for power and concessions with gatekeepers and influencers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Effective organizing, combined with qualified candidates who campaign differently, could help reverse the trend of low voter turnout. Nigerians are losing faith in the ability of elections to deliver good governance (presidential election turnout was 53% in 2011, 43% in 2015 and 34% in 2019) and part of the problem is how desperately we cling to the idea of who a winning candidate is and how to run campaigns. It is important to know that, taking our distrust for population figures into account, the magic number for a successful non-violent protest/demand capable of reforms is 3.5% of citizens.

Fourth, women who are running for office must build broad alliances with stakeholders across various interests to ensure support from media, influencers, intellectuals, private sector and young people. This will infuse women’s campaigns with a cross section of useful talent, resources, create the required excitement and harness the power of technology and other intellectual and innovative thinking required to neutralize or minimize the role of compromised electoral bodies and security agencies. The internet has democratized information in a way that has made the majority of our youth population (43%) impatient about the obvious and widening gap between citizens with accountable governments and those without. Collaboration between these two large demographics could be powerful.

Fifth, and by no means exhaustive of what is required to successfully increase women’s participation and representation, is to challenge the popular and common Nigerian political aphorisms designed to make us think there is only one way to be a politician or win elections. That many have bought into ‘we have to play the game like the men’ is a shame. It makes it impossible to see that there is more than one way of being and that refusing to create alternative models for politics and governance is killing us. Nigeria is on its knees, with our government at every level incapacitated by corruption, lack of a cohesive vision and gross incompetence; ineffectual at best and value destroying at worst.

We must be honest – after 22 years of doing the same thing, modelling the same behaviour and urging ourselves to be more like men, we have little to show for it but a handful of women who have made it to the top but not moved citizens 20% further than they were in terms of standards of living and quality of life since we returned to civil rule in 1999.

This is the time for new models, new ways of doing things – the entire world is in a cycle of disruption and contortion and it is the best ideas, implemented on a strong foundation of principles and values that challenge the old-world models built on patriarchy, conservativism, race politics and neo-colonialist models of economic exploitation that will endure. Underlying the necessary activities, women must be value driven and have clear principles to guide collaboration. We must strive to be better – in every way; we must not mirror the culture, habits and practices of the beasts we are going to slay; and we must rely on knowledge building, history of Nigerian struggle and intellectual reflection. Finally, we must be like the elephant: never forget those responsible for where we are and our vision of where we want to be.