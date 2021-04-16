By Eedris Abdulkareem

The truth is that getting the youth and our womenfolk to be fully involved in the electoral process is not really as hard or difficult as the people in the corridors of power would want us to believe.

We all play politics in our own ways as we journey along life’s road, be it in our homes, places of work, and amongst friends and associates…it just runs in us as political beings.

That goes to show that the youths and the women are ready to get fully involved, but a lot of stumbling blocks specifically engineered to frustrate their every move are strategically placed on their paths because the older brigade are intent on clinging on to power and relevance through any means necessary.

Politics like we all know is big money driven, and the deep pockets from across the aisle, both on the political and cooperate divides are the ones that call the shots and make the selections that are then handed down to us (or forcefully rammed down our throats), as elections.

So, how do we get around this, you may ask?

I am of the opinion that after championing the successful “Not too Young to Run” campaign, and drawing valuable lessons from the #Endsars agitations, the Nigerian youth of today should be bold enough to take up the political gauntlet by joining some of the existing political parties of their choices, as well as forming one or two formidable ones that will represent and speak for them.

And with this vehicle(s), the movement becomes easier, coordinated and fruitful in the long run as parleys will be formed, agreements and constructive compromises will be made to open up new vistas of hope and progressive strides.

To beat the wily political overlords of today, you have to join them, not to do the shameful things some of them do when they get to power, but to use that power to change the narratives. The youth must also be wary of many youthful wolfs in sheep’s clothing who are intent on giving the dog a bad name in order to hang it.

It must also be noted that there are few youths in powerful political offices in the land today who are doing great disservice to the aspirations of our youthful populace. These are the ones who have been given opportunities to right the wrongs we have been complaining about all this while, only to get there and become worse than the older brigade we exchanged for them. These set of people must not be allowed to infiltrate or hijack the proposed political youth movements.

The youths of Nigeria constitute the larger percentage of our burgeoning population, and they must seize the opportunity with their massive numbers in order to create a Nigeria of their own dreams since our elders and forebears have utterly failed them.

The same goes for the women with their sizable numbers. The time has come for them to organize and centralize themselves, because together, they are unstoppable. They should stop waiting or begging for affirmative actions on the percentage of women eligible for political offices! I believe they should stake their own claims and go for it… nobody gives you anything freely in politics, you either work for it or you take it!

In this instance therefore, it behoves the politically inclined or active youths and women to help in educating and preparing the minds of their peers as we head into another electoral year come 2023!

The time is here and the harvest is nigh…each one teach one, and together we can make it work!

Eedris Abdulkareem is and artiste activist.