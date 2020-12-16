By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Kogi State Baseball and Softball Association (KSBSA) has appointed LEADERSHIP Deputy Editor, Bode Gbadebo, as a Board member.

The appointment was confirmed in a letter of notification dated December 14, 2020 and signed by the assistant public relation officer (PRO) of NBSA, Mr Ayodele Gideon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gideon said in the letter that Mr Gbadebo’s appointment was based on his track record as a human capacity development, selfless service and intellectual prowess.

“Your appointment as Board Member of Kogi State Baseball and Softball Association is based on your track records, performance and capacity building over the years, seasoned with enthusiasm and belief in human capital development, intellectual prowess, selfless services which have added up as a major criterion for your nomination/appointment,” he said.

Gbadebo is to serve as the Board PRO. The association will be inaugurated on December 22, 2020 in Lokoja.